Winter Weather Advisory issued December 6 at 3:40PM PST until December 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,

except up to one inch below 2000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest snowfall rates will be before noon

for the Cascades north of Santiam Pass, then after noon south.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map