Wind Advisory issued December 7 at 1:34PM PST until December 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…In California, the higher terrain of Modoc County,
including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, higher terrain of
Lake County, but also along highway 31 from Silver Lake south to
Summer Lake and Paisley.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday.
For the High Wind Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…For the Wind Advisory, travel may be difficult for
high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects. For the High Wind Watch, damaging winds could blow down
trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible.
Travel could be very difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially
if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines
are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.