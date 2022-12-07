Wind Advisory issued December 7 at 1:34PM PST until December 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…In California, the higher terrain of Modoc County,

including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, higher terrain of

Lake County, but also along highway 31 from Silver Lake south to

Summer Lake and Paisley.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday.

For the High Wind Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…For the Wind Advisory, travel may be difficult for

high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured

objects. For the High Wind Watch, damaging winds could blow down

trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible.

Travel could be very difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially

if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines

are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.