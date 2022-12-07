Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 11:39AM PST until December 9 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations 2
to 6 inches from 2000 to 2500 feet, with 6 to 10 inches above
2500 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to midnight PST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map