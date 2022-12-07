Skip to Content
today at 10:25 PM
Published 2:10 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:10PM PST until December 9 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches, except 4 to 10 inches above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to midnight PST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

