Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:10PM PST until December 9 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6

inches, except 5 to 11 inches above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to midnight PST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Steady snow will transition to snow showers

Thursday afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map