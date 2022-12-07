Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:50AM PST until December 9 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches

from 2000 to 2500 feet, with 6 to 10 inches above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade

Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to midnight PST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map