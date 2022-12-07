Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:13 AM
Published 2:50 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:50AM PST until December 9 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches
from 1500 to 2500 feet, and 10 to 16 inches above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to midnight PST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Steady snow will transition to snow
showers Thursday afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content