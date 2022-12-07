Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 9:16PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected, with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and

winds gusting as high as 40 mph that could lead to blowing

snow.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin near Modoc Point and in eastern Klamath

County and western Lake County along Winter Rim.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

And new snow may make travel on remote roads difficult.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.