Wind Advisory issued December 8 at 11:46AM PST until December 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, the higher terrain of Modoc County,

including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, higher terrain of

Lake County, but also along highway 31 from Silver Lake south to

Summer Lake and Paisley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.