Wind Advisory issued December 8 at 4:52PM PST until December 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, the higher terrain of Modoc County,
including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, higher terrain of
Lake County, but also along highway 31 from Silver Lake south
to Summer Lake and Paisley.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.