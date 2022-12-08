Winter Storm Warning issued December 8 at 10:40PM PST until December 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

AAC

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, Highway 97 north of Modoc

Point and the higher terrain near Winter Rim. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, all other areas within Klamath County.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent, or likely and poses a threat to life and property.

Take protective action now.