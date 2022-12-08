Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 10:02PM PST until December 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, most of highway 97 north

of Modoc Point and the higher terrain near Winter Rim. For the

Winter Weather Advisory, all other areas within Klamath County.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent, or likely and poses a threat to life and property.

Take protective action now.