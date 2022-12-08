Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 10:40PM PST until December 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, Highway 97 north of Modoc
Point and the higher terrain near Winter Rim. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, all other areas within Klamath County.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent, or likely and poses a threat to life and property.
Take protective action now.