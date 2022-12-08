Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 7:25 PM
Published 11:09 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 11:09AM PST until December 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3
inches.

* WHERE…John Day Basin.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content