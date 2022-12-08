Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 11:10AM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…
-For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow snow accumulations of 3 to
8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will result in
reduced visibility due to blowing snow.
-For the Winter Storm Watch, snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as
high as 60 mph that will result in reduced visibility due to
blowing snow.
* WHERE…
-For the Advisory, the higher terrain and backcountry of
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.
-For the Winter Weather Watch, all areas of Eastern Klamath
County and Western Lake County. This includes highway 140 and
Bly Mountain & Quartz Mountain summit, Bly, Beatty, Crescent,
and Highways 97 and 31.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM this
morning to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch,
from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
-Snow: Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
-Wind: Strong, gusty south winds could bring down tree branches
and create very difficult driving conditions for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The main hazard driving the Winter Storm
Watch is the combination of wind and snow creating the potential
for blowing snow to lead to reduced visibility.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.