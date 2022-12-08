Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 11:10AM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…

-For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow snow accumulations of 3 to

8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will result in

reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

-For the Winter Storm Watch, snow possible. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as

high as 60 mph that will result in reduced visibility due to

blowing snow.

* WHERE…

-For the Advisory, the higher terrain and backcountry of

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.

-For the Winter Weather Watch, all areas of Eastern Klamath

County and Western Lake County. This includes highway 140 and

Bly Mountain & Quartz Mountain summit, Bly, Beatty, Crescent,

and Highways 97 and 31.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch,

from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

-Snow: Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

-Wind: Strong, gusty south winds could bring down tree branches

and create very difficult driving conditions for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The main hazard driving the Winter Storm

Watch is the combination of wind and snow creating the potential

for blowing snow to lead to reduced visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.