Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:15PM PST until December 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, total
snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph, strongest winds expected Saturday afternoon.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST
Friday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM
Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.