Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:15PM PST until December 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, strongest
winds expected Saturday afternoon.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Santiam Pass could see up to 10 inches of
snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.