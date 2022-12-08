Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:15PM PST until December 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, strongest

winds expected Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Santiam Pass could see up to 10 inches of

snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.