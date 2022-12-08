Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:15PM PST until December 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of up to three inches.
* WHERE…John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.