Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:15PM PST until December 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, total

snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph, strongest winds expected Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST

Friday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM

Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.