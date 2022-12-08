Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:47AM PST until December 9 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 5 inches, with 4 to 8 inches for above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade

Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map