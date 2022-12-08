Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:47AM PST until December 9 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches,
except 8 to 12 inches above 2500 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Steady snow will change to showers this
afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map