Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:58PM PST until December 10 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the second Winter

Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4

to 8 inches, except 8 to 12 inches above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight

PST tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from noon

Friday to midnight PST Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map