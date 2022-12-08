Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:58PM PST until December 9 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory above 2000 feet,
snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the
second Winter Weather Advisory above 2500 feet, snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight
PST tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from noon
Friday to midnight PST Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map