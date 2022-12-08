Skip to Content
today at 11:37 PM
Published 2:58 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:58PM PST until December 9 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the second Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 8 inches, except 8 to 12 inches above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight
PST tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from noon
Friday to midnight PST Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

