Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 2:58PM PST until December 9 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the second Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 8 inches, except 8 to 12 inches above 2500 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight
PST tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from noon
Friday to midnight PST Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map