Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 3:57AM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected, with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and
winds gusting as high as 40 mph that could lead to blowing
snow.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin near Modoc Point and in eastern Klamath
County and western Lake County along Winter Rim.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
And new snow may make travel on remote roads difficult.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

National Weather Service

