Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 4:25AM PST until December 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day

Highlands.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.