By
Updated
December 9, 2022 5:37 AM
Published 8:44 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 8:44PM PST until December 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, with the
strongest winds expected Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel along US-20 and through Santiam Pass
will be impacted by snow. Santiam Pass could receive up to 10
inches of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

