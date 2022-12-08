Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 8:44PM PST until December 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional
snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the second Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST
Friday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM
Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.