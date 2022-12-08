Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 8:44PM PST until December 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional

snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the second Winter

Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up

to 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST

Friday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM

Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.