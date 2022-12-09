Winter Storm Warning issued December 9 at 10:52PM PST until December 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph which will cause
blowing and drifting of snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations of greater than 12
inches are possible near the crest. US-20 through Santiam Pass
will be impacted by snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.