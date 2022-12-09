Winter Storm Warning issued December 9 at 2:17PM PST until December 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Local winds gusting as high as

45 mph will cause blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations greater than 12 inches

are expected near the crest. The cities of La Pine and Sunriver

should expect snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.