Winter Storm Warning issued December 9 at 2:38PM PST until December 10 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation above 3000 feet. Additional

snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches, with up to 20 inches along

the volcanoes. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Localized heavier freezing rain possible in

exposed east-west aligned valleys around 1500 feet. Will see

snow quickly turn to rain after 12 PM Saturday as the warm front

moves inland.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map