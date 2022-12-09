Winter Storm Warning issued December 9 at 3:13AM PST until December 10 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 24 inches, with higher accumulations

around Mount Hood. Southeasterly winds could gust up to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From noon today through noon Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level will be around 2000 to 2500 feet

today, rising to 3000 to 3500 feet tonight, and holding near

4000 feet late tonight and Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map