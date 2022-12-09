Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 2:17PM PST until December 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph creating blowing and drifting of

snow.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.