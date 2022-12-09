Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 3:34AM PST until December 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around

a tenth of an inch. Local winds gusting as high as 45 mph will

cause blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations greater than 10 inches

are expected near the crest.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.