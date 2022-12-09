Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 3:34AM PST until December 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around
a tenth of an inch. Local winds gusting as high as 45 mph will
cause blowing and drifting of snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations greater than 10 inches
are expected near the crest.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.