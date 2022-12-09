Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 3:40AM PST until December 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, Highway 97 north of Modoc
Point and the higher terrain near Winter Rim. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, all other areas within Klamath and western
Lake County.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility resulting in brief whiteout
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. Do
not detour during winter storms.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent, or likely and poses a threat to life and property.
Take protective action now.