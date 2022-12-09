Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 9:52PM PST until December 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of up to 4

to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph will cause blowing and drifting of

snow.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.