Winter Storm Warning issued December 10 at 1:25PM PST until December 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation above 4500 feet. Additional
snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of
a light glaze.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.