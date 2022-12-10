Winter Storm Warning issued December 10 at 3:39AM PST until December 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, Highway 97 north of

Modoc Point and the higher terrain near Winter Rim. For the

Winter Weather Advisory, all other areas within Klamath and

western Lake County.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility resulting in brief whiteout

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

Do not detour during winter storms.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent, or likely and poses a threat to life and property.

Take protective action now.