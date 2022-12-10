Winter Storm Warning issued December 10 at 9:48AM PST until December 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 3 inches. Local winds gusting as high

as 45 mph will cause blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.