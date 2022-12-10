Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 1:25PM PST until December 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A heavy band of snow is forecast to set up
across central Oregon this evening through Sunday evening.
Despite the short lead time, forecast confidence remains low
with regard to snow totals due to uncertainty in exactly where
the band will track.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.