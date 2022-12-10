Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 1:34PM PST until December 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. New
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, Highway 97 north of
Modoc Point and the higher terrain near Winter Rim. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, all other areas within Klamath and
western Lake County.
* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
Do not detour during winter storms.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent, or likely and poses a threat to life and property.
Take protective action now.