Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 3:09AM PST until December 11 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are
expected for areas above 4000 feet, and 1 to 5 inches of new
snow for areas between 3000 and 4000 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Expected slippery
road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level will hover around 4000 feet this
morning, the gradually lower to 3000 feet by this evening, and
down to 2500 feet tonight into Sunday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map