today at 1:37 PM
Published 5:06 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 5:06AM PST until December 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph with cause blowing and drifting
of snow and near zero visibility in some areas.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

