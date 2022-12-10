Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 5:06AM PST until December 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph with cause blowing and drifting

of snow and near zero visibility in some areas.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.