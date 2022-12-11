Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 12:55PM PST until December 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow, moderate to heavy at times, is
expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off
through the evening hours.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

