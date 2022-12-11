Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 1:56PM PST until December 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow, moderate to heavy at times, is

expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off

through the evening hours.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.