Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 8:53AM PST until December 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.