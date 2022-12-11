Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 12:55PM PST until December 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.