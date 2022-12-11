Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 4:46AM PST until December 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4
to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

