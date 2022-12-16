Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 16 at 7:48AM PST until December 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, stagnant air is

expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. For the

Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility at a quarter of a mile or less

in freezing fog with potential for frost or black ice building

on roadways.

* WHERE…For the Air stagnation advisory, valleys in south

central Oregon and northern California. For the freezing fog

advisory, portions of the Klamath Basin, including Klamath

Falls, Keno, Tulelake and Chiloquin.

* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 PM PST

Sunday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost on bridges. Air stagnation is likely to

result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and

near areas with significant sources of air pollution.

Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for

people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.