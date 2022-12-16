Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 16 at 8:31AM PST until December 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, stagnant air is
expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. For the
Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility at a quarter of a mile or
less in freezing fog with potential for frost or black ice
building on roadways.
* WHERE…For the Air stagnation advisory, valleys in south
central Oregon and northern California. For the freezing fog
advisory, portions of the Klamath Basin, including Klamath
Falls, Keno, Tulelake and Chiloquin.
* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 PM PST
Sunday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost or black ice on bridges. Air stagnation is
likely to result in diminishing air quality with time,
especially in and near areas with significant sources of air
pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health
issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are
not taken.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.